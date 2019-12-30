If it were not for Jesus Christ, there would be no “Merry Christmas.’’ Consequently, there would be no “Happy Holidays’’ to celebrate.
Life not only needs Jesus and his love, but...
Life needs giving to make receiving feel better.
Life needs forgiveness to let go of the hurt, to stop being the victim,
Life needs snowflakes.’
Life needs Rudolph leading his reindeer.
Life needs Santa at any age.
Life needs Christmas carols.
Life needs candy canes.
Life needs joy.
Life needs hope and prayer to fulfill the hope.
Life needs peace on Earth.
Life needs smiles and laughter.
Life needs a little something special.
Life needs relations and relatives and friends.
Life needs silent and holy nights.
Life needs to learn to love rather than learn to take love to hate.
Life needs all to accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior so they too can go to Heaven!
Justin Johnson
Kankakee
