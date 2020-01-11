According to Credit Suisse’s Global Wealth Report, the world increased its total wealth by $14 trillion to $317 trillion. Credit Suisse anticipates that total to increase to $459 trillion by 2024.
Understanding that scale of wealth is like trying to comprehend the distance between stars in space. It’s mostly theoretical. But one thing I fully comprehend is that adding $14 trillion to our collective balance sheet has done nothing to make the world a more peaceful place in the last year. A good friend and political science scholar once made the argument that no other economic system can create wealth like Capitalism. And he is absolutely correct. But we can’t buy our way out of the messes we’re in.
Perhaps we need to consider that generating wealth isn’t a moral good or even morally neutral. Wealth is the problem. We obviously can’t just make wealth go away, but we can make it less important. We think we can buy our way to peace and prosperity, but we can’t. In this new year, perhaps it’s worth thinking about doing what we can with what we already have and stop trying to get more.
Erik Young
Kankakee
