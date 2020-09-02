I just learned of the death of George Washington. I worked with George for 21 years while working at Kankakee County. He was the nicest person I ever knew. I will miss his sense of history, his sense of purpose, and his sense of humor. He will be missed. When someone mentions the voice of God, I still have George's voice in my head.
Mike Lammey
Vero Beach, Fla.
