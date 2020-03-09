It is rare (actually never) that I enthusiastically endorse a new taxing body or an extra line item on my tax bill, but I am doing so now!
Having lived along the river 24 years and watching its continual and accelerating deterioration, there is really no other choice. Where there used to be a fast-moving current, there is now a sandbar inhabited by weeds that is growing at a rapid pace. That is just a 30-yard area outside my window. Include that small area into roughly 45 miles and one can realize that the current budget the Kankakee River Conservancy District has is woefully inadequate. Flooding in our area is now much more severe and more frequent than a few short years ago.
This effort, in combination with Kankakee’s planned riverfront development, can give future generations something to look forward to and give people of the entire region something to be proud of.
Maybe, if the State of Illinois realizes that we are willing to help ourselves, it will also pitch in to help save one of the greatest natural resources in the state.
Again, vote for joining the river conservancy.
Al Smith
Kankakee
