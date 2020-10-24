Justice?
Joe Biden, his whole family riding on his coattails, the Clinton crew, those working against justice in the various agencies be damned.
It may seem like a stretch, but if we don’t give up, if we get out and vote on election day and if you’re disposed to before, we can take down a good part of the corrupt people elected to positions and those hired or appointed to work for government. (Supposedly to serve “We the People,” but only serving themselves and their own interests).
We will also send a message to the mainstream media that they are only talking to themselves when they lie and misrepresent the news or ignore stories that don’t fit their narrative.
Discouraged because the more facts that come out against those like the Biden’s and Clinton’s, the less is done about them?
Three things we can do:
1. Vote Republican for every possible position on the ballot, not because Republicans are perfect, but just the better choice.
2. Let’s all examine ourselves and make sure we desire and execute justice even if we don’t like the outcome.
3. Pray that God, the maker and sustainer of all peoples and things, will act swiftly to to bring those that pervert justice and take advantage of their positions would a. be exposed, b. be mortified and confess and c. that as a nation we would honor the God in whom we say we put our trust by obeying His laws and return to whole-hearted worship of Him
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
