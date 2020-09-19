The coronavirus pandemic has underscored the importance of having a telephone or internet connection. Unfortunately, many Illinois households struggle to afford the cost of this vital connection to schools, employers, healthcare providers, friends, and family. If you or a loved one is struggling to make ends meet, the Lifeline program may help.
For Lifeline Awareness Week (Sept. 9-13), I wanted to let your readers know more about the program. Lifeline is a federally funded program that partially subsidizes the cost of one telephone or broadband service per household.
Participants in Medicaid, SNAP, SSI, Federal Public Housing Assistance, or Veterans Pension and Survivors Benefits programs or someone making 135 percent or less of federal poverty guidelines are eligible. If you believe you may be eligible, you can apply or learn more about participating companies at lifelinesupport.org. You can also contact your telephone or broadband provider directly to see if they participate in Lifeline.
In Illinois, a program funded entirely through voluntary donations also subsidizes the installation of phone, and now internet, service for Lifeline participants. If you would like to donate to the program, you can do so on our website at linkupillinois.org.
We all rely on telephone or internet services. No one needs to go without this vital lifeline because of cost. You can learn more at linkupillinois.org or on Facebook at Link Up Illinois.
Allen Cherry
Des Plaines
