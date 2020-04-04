Cake is baked: Will we like it a few months from now?
I accept the edict from authorities that we must stay shut down until April 30 and then we will evaluate the situation.
I accept it because though I don't agree with it, I'm not the one running the train.
What we know -- the coronavirus so far has not been as deadly as the various strains of flu that come around every year. Predictions are that it will be and is already worse.
We know that it was President Trump who first blew the whistle on this strain of virus that came from China and was being spread around the globe by traveling Chinese and those who had visited China. He was criticized as "racist" for limiting travel from China.
Now he is being accused of having been asleep at the wheel and not acting soon enough.
We "know'' from various sources around the world that a cure has been implemented using hydroxychloroquine and an antibiotic containing zinc (lots of zinc in garlic) that appears to stop the virus in its tracks. (France, China, New York).
We "know" that in China lupus patients on the drug did not contract the virus although being in contact with those that had it.
We "know" that President Trump was bullish on this treatment and recommended it early on. He said anyone who wants it should get it.
We "know" the pious" governor of New York, despite having at least two physicians in his state who had successfully treated hundreds if not thousands of patients with the drug has made it "illegal" for it to be prescribed outside of his official test of 1,100 patients.
We "know" "that it is the cheapest, most readily available drug "right now" to treat the virus. (We have enough pills coming in or already here to treat five million Americans).
We "know" that the plasma experiments and others will be far more expensive and not be available for many months.
I'm putting up with the delay and the economic damage being done by the shut down because I'm an American under authority of law, but wonder how much longer people like me will put up with bureaucratic lack of inertia.
I've said it before and will say it again, it's time for America to go back to work, practicing the social distancing, cleanliness, etc. as much as possible, but using the tools we have to fight this virus, not the tools we want in a far off future.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!