I would agree with Dennis Marek that the time has come for a change in our government (Daily Journal, March 21, 2020) has arrived. But it is not a change in the Oval Office, but it is time to send the Democratic-controlled House packing and have the Republicans retake the House in November.
Democrats have proved unworthy of the trust Americans placed in them. I am convinced of this watching the Democrats in the House and their leader Speaker Nancy Pelosi stonewall the stimulus bill. Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer tried to add millions of progressive pork project dollars for Planned Parenthood, wind and solar, DACA, federal unions and of course, the Green New Deal.
What a slap in the face of Americans suddenly out of work because of COVID-19.
Add to those insults, they were demanding a $25,000 salary increase for House Representatives! The House has not earned their regular pay, much less deserve an increase. Democrats worked tirelessly furthering the Russian collusion myth and when that fizzled, they hopped on the Mueller Report which also didn't bring them to the promised land of an exploded presidency. That was not enough embarrassment for them, so they had to push for the impeachment of President Trump. Democrats have been shameless in their hatred for the president even though his administration has given Americans the best economy ever and now he is leading our country through a heartless pandemic.
Yes, Dennis, I am ready for a change in Washington, but the oval is secure in Donald Trump's hands but it is in the House of Representatives we need new leadership and direction so they can get back to the people's work, not their partisan agenda.
Linda Nicolais
Kankakee
