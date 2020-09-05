If you are watching any NBA games these days, you are seeing a lot of athletes kneel before the games. Colin Kaepernick did that back in 2016 before his NFL games to protest racial inequities which provoked a lot of negative reaction.
I understand that the negative response to what he did was partly caused by the feeling that he was disrespecting the American flag which represents the military, veterans who fought for that flag, law enforcement, and other groups who fly the flag proudly. I’m all for respect because it’s one of the values sadly missing in our society today, all the way from our national and state politicians down to people who put impolite signs in their front yards.
But here’s what I think. That flag represents all American citizens. It’s my flag, it’s your flag, it’s Colin Kaepernick’s flag, and it’s the flag of all those NBA athletes who are now peacefully kneeling and wearing social justice slogans on the backs of their shirts. And the fact is that the country represented by that flag hasn’t treated people of color well, sometimes horribly and sometimes just by neglect.
A large number of athletes are now following in Kaepernick’s footsteps. Many of us didn’t pay attention to what he was protesting about the first time. We need to start paying attention this time.
Marsha Smith
Bourbonnais
