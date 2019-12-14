President Donald J. Trump's rally in Hershey, Penn. Tuesday night demonstrated once again the true difference between his supporters and Democrats.
We're happy people!
A capacity crowd inside of over 11,000, a teeming throng of multiple thousands outside and all having a raucous good time.
Why? Because we love America -- we love seeing America successful, growing, able to defend itself, respected, not snickered at by the rest of the world and perhaps most importantly, regaining it's "moral" equilibrium.
Under President Trump, we are pushing back against unrestricted abortion and the slaughter of infants that survive the abortion procedure. We mention God and His "Divine Providence" for our nation and our need to worship Him and keep respect for His laws and providential care in the public square.
Sadly, Democrats and those who seek to use the party to destroy our procedures for electing our leaders, who don't want to see Americans free to choose and prosperous enough to support large families, but seek instead to tell us who to associate with, what churches and schools can teach, what type of marriages and sexual identities we must not only put up with, but respect and show approval for are unhappy, angry and vengeful people who are seeking to destroy Trump's presidency, his family, his agenda and those who voted for him.
Why, I ask, be miserable, when we are willing to allow you to exist as a party, having the beliefs you want, as long as we can exist lawfully, safely beside you, without fear of you using the government and justice system to destroy us.
Come on Democrats, I know many of you are Christians.
You believe, that "A merry heart does good like a medicine."
Put down the hate for a man who has only worked for the good of America and the well being, safety and prosperity of its citizens since being elected.
There is a happy side of the street -- cross over won't you?
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!