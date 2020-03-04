On Jan. 20, 2017 our nation began its political journey with President Trump. How do we judge Trump’s performance? To his credit a new war was not started. To his disgrace democratic institutions are gone and our republic itself is threatened by the authoritarian in the White House.
Charlottesville, Helsinki and Ukraine tell part of the story. Add the chaos Trump creates daily and what do we have? A strategy commonly used by dictators to victimize by confusion, distraction, dissemblance.
The schemes of Attorney General Barr rip the very pages of the Constitution. Barr distorted the balance of power by expanding presidential authority, diminished congressional oversight by attempting to block the whistle blower and allowed the executive branch to unduly influence the Department of Justice. When Trump said he’s the top cop of the land, we recognized too late Barr’s deliberate plan to ease an autocrat into the White House. Trump brags –he can do whatever he wants.
The result is shadowy ghosts of dictators walking White House corridors. Stalin once said, “Gratitude is a sickness suffered by dogs.” For three years we’ve witnessed Trump’s lack of gratitude to public servants dedicated to country. Trump’s firings were purges against patriots who testified against him during impeachment hearings and the firings have recently elevated to those who don’t pass a loyalty test.
Meanwhile, debates continue about “free stuff.” When Amazon pays no taxes, we realize that beneficiaries of “free stuff” are the privileged few. We’ve long had socialist programs, but the richest of the rich end up with most of the pie. And Trump’s new budget threatens the pie itself.
Trump’s report card is in. It’s stamped with the word authoritarianism --defined as blind submission to power. I refuse to submit. Give me liberty or give me death.
Gloria Weidner
Bonfield
