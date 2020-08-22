As the election approaches, we’re in crisis mode. The post office, foreign intervention, the pandemic, racism, corruption. President Trump is keeper to a negative trifecta –no code of honor, no sense of decency, no measure of empathy. Thus ensues the tribulation surrounding us.
The separation of families is an example. The majority of Americans, including Democrats, don’t want open borders. But do we want systematic victimization of children as our immigration policy? Trump’s penchant for cruelty endears him to supporters who shamefully beg for more suffering toward others. Is this America?
Suddenly the post office, established by the Constitution, is literally being looted for the sake of Trump’s re-election. If the congressional hearing had not been held, Trump would have “gotten away with” the shameful behavior he repeatedly perpetrates. And still, we don’t know the final outcome.
Too late we realize that the honor system is key. The Founding Fathers tried to prevent scoundrels from occupying the Oval Office. They realized the ugly possibilities of a commander in chief capable of threatening America’s own people with the military at his disposal. Nevertheless we sadly see it is happening in our country. Authoritarian bullies no longer are relegated to faraway places but now make their home here.
This abuse of power is Trump’s pattern which he uses everywhere, every way, all the time. The result is the need for the courts to constantly keep Trump in check by letting him know that he can’t do whatever he wants. It’s the wearisome process of baby-sitting a spoiled toddler.
America is on the edge from within and without by Trump’s strategy of chaos. We flirt with disaster when consorting with despotic enemies, by rejecting democratic allies. What will be the fate of the American experiment, a tradition of noble virtue, on election day?
Gloria Weidner
Wilmington
