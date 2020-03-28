Recently, the Daily Journal printed a commentary by Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank where he blamed President Trump for not acting fast enough to stop the spread of the coronavirus and the Republicans for putting their self interests ahead of the American people.
He must be living in La La Land. President Trump ordered all flights from China stopped on Jan. 31. It was his party, the Democrats, that came out against this and called Trump a racist for doing this. Their presidential candidate, Joe Biden, was also against this and stated a few days ago, knowing what he knows now, that he still wouldn't have stopped travel from China to control the spread of the virus.
President Trump has put together a team of experts from government and the private sectors to fight this virus. He has also put together a list of what all Americans can do to stop this virus. He (Milbank) blamed Trump for cutting funding to the CDC when, if he would have checked, was done under President Obama in 2010 and continued to run flat up until the end of his presidency.
I wonder how Dana felt about Obama's handling of the H1N1 virus in 2009 where, according to the CDC, over 12,000 Americans died. I'll bet he has nothing but praise for him. As for the Republicans, they have put together a stimulus bill that would help Americans through this pandemic. It was the Democrats who are putting their self interests first. Their bill includes such things as same-day voter registration, forcing airlines to reduce their emissions, extension of non-immigrant visas, and $35 million for the John F. Kennedy Center.
Not one of these would help the people put out of work by this pandemic. By the way, you cannot blame any president, be it Obama or Trump, for a pandemic. We are all in this together.
Les Hedger
Ashkum
