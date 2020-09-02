These are troubling times. Four years ago the GOP platform was rejiggered to accommodate (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s aggression. Today the GOP platform is entirely gone, superseded by a de facto cult led by President Trump.
Since Trump descended the escalator in June 2015 to announce his presidency and spew racist rhetoric, a personality cult was in the making. During Trump’s presidency this narrative further progressed until on July 24, 2018 Trump announced, “What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.” Trump’s utterance came immediately after Helsinki when Trump pledged his allegiance to Putin denouncing the U.S. intelligence community.
No doubt about it, Trump tries to dictate what we hear and see. Brainwashing is the strategy of despots around the world as is the jumbled network of 20,000 lies that Trump belches forth daily to keep Americans confused and distracted.
At his rallies Trump holds emotional control over his audience similar to cultists such as David Koresh, Sun Myung Moon and Jim Jones who demanded absolute loyalty, who spread fear, turmoil and chaos, who belittled critics and ex-believers, who bullied and condemned others. And it’s noteworthy that Jim Jones blamed the media in his dying words. Sound familiar?
Americans should feel especially betrayed by Trump’s traitorous affinity for Putin, the thug who has once again poisoned his political opponent. Revealing where his true loyalties lie, Trump demands no answers from Putin. And due to their blind support, Trump’s supporters follow like sheep and ask no questions.
Gary Weidner
Wilmington
