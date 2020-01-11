Fifty-two targets.
With that announcement, President Trump let the nation of Iran and their proxies know that we mean business.
The "Supreme Leader of Iran, , immediately started talking tough and letting the world know the United States would feel the wrath of the Iranian Republic.
I will let you in on a little secret -- these "fearless leaders," declaring how they are going to wipe the Jews and the United States off the face of the earth don't want to die!
They are perfectly willing to allow the brainwashed masses who follow them to die -- but not them!
Khamenei knows that he is not safe anywhere he goes. He knows that his refineries, nuclear plants, his military bases, sacred religious places of worship are all likely and accessible targets of the U.S. military.
I urge those who are clutching their pearls and begging the "Supreme Leader" not to retaliate against us to read the history of Islam.
It advances until it meets forces determined to stop it.
They have met that force.
The leaders may sacrifice a few more followers intent on living up to what their leaders won't, but this current age of radical Islamic expansion is about to come to a screeching halt.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!