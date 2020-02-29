Property taxes are out of control
Every time someone comes up with yet another tax increase or new tax they say, "Just take it out of discretionary spending." How many people have that pocket or envelope stacked full of money? They make it sound so easy, just pull a "few" dollars out of that envelope and toss it to whatever government agency that is needing it more than you have a need.
The huge increase in license plate fees, take it out of that pocket. The doubling of the gasoline tax, pull a few bucks out of that envelope. Now the plan to stop the flooding of the river and let's just take a few more dollars out of that pocket.
There are more people packing up and leaving Illinois, land of corruption and graft, than there are moving in. Our property taxes are not just too high, they are out of control. And now our tax cheating governor wants the ability to increase taxes any amount any time, and you pick now to ask us to increase our own taxes. Sorry, I'd rather keep what little money I have to pay my bills. Fine those throwing trash into the river and get your money. Try enforcing laws instead of taking money from those that actually need it more than you do.
Jacqueline Owen
Bradley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!