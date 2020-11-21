Deer-vehicle crashes are frequent this time of year. The Illinois Insurance Association and its members encourage motorists to be alert, focused, and ready to react to deer on roadways in the coming weeks.
Tips to avoid deer-related incidents:
• Slow down around timber, field edges, watering holes, and areas where deer gather.
• Drive with high beam headlights at night to catch the reflection of a deer’s eyes.
• Deer travel in groups. If you see one, more are likely nearby.
• Honk the horn; flash headlights; tap brakes if you see a deer.
Follow these steps if one appears in your path.
• Stay calm; firmly grip the steering wheel; brake steadily; hit the animal head-on; come to a controlled stop.
• Never swerve to avoid a deer-hit. Serious injury and vehicle damage more likely.
• Call 911 to report the crash.
• Check for injuries and request medical help if necessary.
• Illinois law requires an accident report if property damage exceeds $1,500.
• Remain in your car until help arrives.
Auto insurance covers unexpected deer hit repair only if the policy has physical damage protection. Report the accident to your insurance company right away. Take pictures, get two estimates, and check deductibles. The policyholder pays the comprehensive deductible if there is direct contact with the deer. Otherwise, the collision deductible applies.
Kevin J. Martin
Executive director,
Illinois Insurance Association
