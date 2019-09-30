The Congress of the Unites States of America has changed the rules that govern the eligibility of veterans and active duty military personnel as it relates to enrollment in the American Legion.
Effective immediately anyone who served even one day on “federal” active duty, and has been honorably discharged from the service, between 7 December 1941 and the present day will be eligible for membership in the American Legion. Their membership in the American Legion, will also entitle their spouse, daughter and son to join the American Legion family.
Prior to this action by U.S. Congress only veterans and active duty military who served during a “time of hostility” as determined by the U.S. Congress, were eligible for membership in the American Legion.
The United States Congress has reviewed world events and has determined that “hostilities” have existed from 7 December 1941 until the present day. Therefore eligibility for membership in the American Legion will remain open to all veterans and active duty military personnel until the U.S. Congress determines that hostilities have ended.
What does the U.S. Congress have to do with the American Legion? ln 1919, after World War I, a number of World War I veterans formed the American Legion, and received a charter from the U.5. Congress to operate as a veterans organization in the United States, under the rules set down by the U.S. Congress.
Since 1919 the American Legion has operated as an advocate for the veterans of America, along with the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and all the other veterans organizations. The American Legion and the VFW have lobbied the U.S. Congress to ensure veteran’s rights, and without the American Legion and the VFW there would be no Veterans Administration (July 21, 1930), no Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944 better known as the Gl Bill, no Veterans College Assistance, and none of the other beneﬁts that our veterans and active duty military personnel receive. These beneﬁts were secured by your veteran organizations and the men and women who served from World War I, World War II, the Cold War, Korea, Vietnam, and all the other “hostile” actions our military has been asked to serve.
The veterans who won these rights and beneﬁts for all American veterans are now old, and most of them have passed on, but they served America and their fellow veterans well.
Now it is time for today’s veterans, the veterans of the DMZ in Korea, The Berlin Wall, Beirut, Grenada, Afghanistan, lraq, Benghazi, Libyam and all the other locations our military have been sent by our politicians to serve and defend the people of America. lt is now up to the veterans of today to defend and preserve the Gl rights and beneﬁts won over the last 100 years by those “old’’ veterans. If the veterans of today are going to keep those rights and benefits for themselves and the future veterans of America, it is time for them to stand up and understand that every politician needs the strength of a veteran standing next to them, so they will have the courage to do the right thing.
Join your local American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) or any veterans organization, be active take control, be the leader the U.S. military taught you to be, and the leader we need right now to preserve and defend veterans rights, because if not you, no one else is going to do it for you.
Michael F. Rowan
Member of American Legion Post No. 766 Bradley, VFW Post No. 9961 Bourbonnais
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!