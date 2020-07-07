Two speeches, one July 3 at Mount Rushmore and one from the White House south lawn July 4, sets the tone of the debate as to who is fit and should lead us as the next president of the United States.
It is really quite easy:
Support Donald J. Trump to continue for another four years who values America as a unique nation in the history of the world, that took on the debate of whether men should be ruled by a small oligarchy of men ruling in succession or whether men could live free, govern themselves, write their own laws, worship God as they saw fit, educate their children to know God, respect simple equitable laws and choose their life work for themselves or whether we should continue to live in a system very much like the caste systems of eastern societies or even Europe where you are born from a certain societal level and pretty much destined to stay in it.
Donald Trump recognizes that America had not only a unique beginning with outstanding leaders dedicated to individual liberty and freedom of thought under a government that protected, not dictated their rights, but also had flaws which we are working out through peaceful means, not anarchy to this day.
He is dedicated to law and order.
He is dedicated to America first for the sake of its citizens, not just its leaders.
He is dedicated to seeing all Americans regardless of race, ethnicity or religious or no religious background live safely and securely working our their own happiness in the framework of simple and equally applied laws.
Joe Biden is a creature of Washington D.C. who has never had a job other than politician.
He has never held an opinion other than getting re-elected as being his first and foremost objective.
He now is the captive of ultra left wing politicians such as Alexandria Ocosia Cortez (AOC), Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schume,r all who advocate for open borders, exporting of American jobs, demolishing of the U.S. Constitution with its guarantees of individual freedom and subjection of the nation to International Law, which means the law of whoever has the power rules, not the people telling government what it can do, but the people being in complete subjection to government.
Democrats and Joe Biden will continue to replace American history which is one of the most noble stories of the rise of a nation with lies that we were founded to project and enhance slavery and subjugation of other cultures.
That is a lie!
America was founded as "A City on a Hill" whose light was to shine and has shone upon all nations as an example of what freedom could do for man.
The vision of Democrats and of the left (they have become the same thing) is what government can do to man, not to enhance the "Imageo Deo" in man. (The Image of God)
Now the question is will we stand for the best candidate or sit on our hands and allow the left to lie, distort and steal our country from us?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!