I just turned 88 years young April 28. I want to thank so many people for their love and caring. Numerous cards and phone calls with so many wonderful expressions of loving.
Also thanks to my family. That day, there were signs and a parade of about 30 cars passed in front of my house.
I want to thank everyone for their love and caring.
Bill Cox
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!