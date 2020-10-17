Weather Alert

...HIGH FIRE DANGER TODAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING... * AFFECTED AREA...LAKE IN, PORTER, LEE, NEWTON, DE KALB, JASPER, KANE, DUPAGE, COOK, LA SALLE, BENTON, KENDALL, GRUNDY, WILL, KANKAKEE, LIVINGSTON, IROQUOIS AND FORD. * WINDS...SOUTH 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS TO 50 MPH. * TIMING...THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 TO 25 PERCENT SOUTH OF I-80 AND AROUND 25 PERCENT NORTH OF I-80. * IMPACTS...THE COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, VERY LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, MILD TEMPERATURES, AND EXCEPTIONALLY DRY FUELS WILL LIKELY PROMOTE EXTREMELY DANGEROUS BEHAVIOR OF ANY FIRES. ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. THE THREAT IS GREATEST IN RURAL AREAS WHERE HARVEST ACTIVITIES ARE OCCURRING. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&