I am a transplant from Tennessee to Illinois since May 2018. November 2019 I noticed a lump in my breast.
My doctor ordered a mammogram which was done at (Amita Health) St. Mary's Hospital. I also had an ultrasound and a biopsy which indicated invasive cancer.
I then saw a surgeon. Had testing again at St. Mary's -- lab, chest x-ray, and electrocardiogram. On Dec. 27, 2019, I had surgery. I am doing well. All the people at St. Mary's in every department gave excellent service. They were professionally competent, caring, and kind.
There attitude toward me was also appreciated as I am 91 years old. No one treated me as an "old lady.'' I am thankful for such a wonderful hospital and praise them and Jesus for healing.
Respectfully:
Doris Hillyard
Kankakee
