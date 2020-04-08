Thank you Gov. Pritzker and the Democratic Party of Illinois. Because of you I will almost surely have to give up my most enjoyable pastime of fishing.
Last year, the license for my boat trailer was $18. This year you increased the fee to $118. Being retired and on a fixed income at the age of 84, I really can't afford the increase.
Thanks again. What goes around comes around.
A lifelong Democrat now voting Republican:
Benjamin Hale
Manteno
