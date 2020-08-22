I have been a resident of Kankakee since 2001, and have been a homeowner since 2003. My dog Bella and I take our daily walks in Beckman Park and down to the River next to the Boat Club.
A while back I decided that I would buy one of those grabbers to pick up litter. My parents taught me that you show respect and pride in your community by not littering. Using the receptacles provided and emptied by the park district is not that difficult. There are plenty of receptacles around, but often there are bottles, cigarette packs, candy wrappers, shoes, bags, etc, on the ground within a few feet of the receptacles. Is it that difficult to walk a few feet? No.
I occasionally am at other parks in the area -– Lil’s Park in Bradley, Heritage Park in Manteno, Perry Farm in Bourbonnais. Their parks have much less litter than Beckman. Do you think this might be a reason why some people say that Kankakee is not a desirable place to live? Obviously it is desirable to me. We have beautiful parks with mature trees and a river. Can we not improve this situation? When we litter are we saying we care about our community, or sort of saying it’s not that important — that someone else will pick up after us?
To those of you that litter and think it is acceptable, I invite and encourage you to think about taking pride in your community and yourself, and using the receptacles or waiting till you get home to put it in your garbage can. Do you throw trash on your floor at home or in your yard? Isn’t your community an extension of your home and deserving of your care as well? Let’s show we care for ourselves, each other, and Kankakee.
Steve Kelley
Kankakee
