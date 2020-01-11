As a decades-long resident of the 16th Congressional District, I have seen Adam Kinzinger in action throughout the years he served as my congressional representative.
Adam’s primary problem is that he has failed to establish meaningful contact with most of the citizens in the area.
For example, he uses rare “telephone town halls” during which he tightly controls any questions about the real problems that voters experience. He conducted exactly no in-person town halls in 2019.
From what I have seen of Dani Brzozowzki, it is clear to me that she will remedy this problem by conducting frequent, live town hall meetings that permit voters to ask her directly about matters that affect their lives in the areas of health care, education and how tax dollars are distributed in the district.
Dani has been endorsed by numerous health care, labor and environmental groups and has a strong chance of winning in November.
I urge you to join me, and many others, by going to daniforillinois.com, or by reaching out on Facebook to learn how to add your support to her run for Congress.
Edwin Homeier
Cabery
