Since I have not been able to communicate with Roger Goodell, president of the National Football League, I decided to let you know of my objections to the halftime entertainment of the Super Bowl.
Because I am a Christian, I object to the dancing of Jennifer Lopez and her accompanying dancers. I realize that all Americans are not Christians and may not mind the continual grinding of the hips of the scantily clad dancers.
I did not complain about Michael Jackson's sister losing her bra due to a mechanical malfunction a few years ago, nor the scantily clad cheerleaders, but the entertainment this year went too far and was absolutely raunchy and provocative. Even the leg kicking of former "burlesque dancers'' did not compare to the "entertainment'' this year.
Yes, I can and will skip it next year, but I wonder if other viewers agree with me that they went too far this year. This was not, I believe, the morals of the average viewer.
Richard W. Lythberg
Bourbonnais
