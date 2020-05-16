I just wanted to give praise and thanks to Jessica Shaw, Melissa Kutemeier (Jessica and Melissa are the originators), Rockeye Jackson, Erica Baptist and JuTun Andrews-King for making this amazing outpour of love, cheer, and support for the Class of 2020 seniors, via Facebook, in a group called “Adopt a Senior: Kankakee/Iroquois County.”
I am a parent of a Bishop Mac Senior, Joseph Pizur, that was “adopted” by one of his former Bradley West teachers, Mrs. Danika Schultz. My son was ecstatic to know he was adopted. He said “just the thought of someone caring makes me happy.” When you adopt the senior, you do something nice for them one time, or for as long as you want to. It’s up to the adopter. Thank you to all of them, and everyone that has been a part of bringing a smile to the graduating class of 2020’s faces and hearts!
Jessica Pizur
Bradley
