In this election the voters are being asked to support tax increases on both the state and local levels. Again we have taxing bodies asking for more money from taxpayers without providing real solutions to reduce costs. Our local property taxes are already too high and our state is finding numerous ways to nickel-and-dime us to death.
There has been discussion for many years about the number of taxing entities in Illinois being the highest in the nation and a good part of the solution to the economic woes in Illinois would be for those districts to merge, saving huge amounts of money from school districts, police and fire, parks, libraries, townships, etc.
I have lived in Kankakee County for 24 years. What I see is a local need to maintain control over municipal “fiefdoms.” Whether these are racial, ethnic, economic or other social issues doesn’t matter to me. What matters to me is that we can no longer afford to pay for duplicated services and multiple layers of government that are not cost effective.
The combined population of Kankakee, Bradley and Bourbonnais is approximately 60,000 residents. That is comparable to Orland Park, Des Plaines or Skokie. Do those areas have multiple fire departments, police departments, school districts or public libraries? We have separate school superintendents, fire chiefs, police chiefs. We have superintendents for our libraries and parks.
In order to see any meaningful move to consolidate taxing bodies the stimulus must come from the taxpayers themselves. I do not believe that our local leaders see any incentive to let go of their control of their fiefdom. When we constantly see new tax increase requests from our schools, fire/police, parks we need to encourage our leaders to seek consolidation with nearby districts. I can see already our school districts, fire districts and police departments cooperating for the safety and well-being of our community. So it is a natural step forward to consolidate financially.
We can continue to keep our local facilities and even current district mapping. Just eliminate the multiple layers of supervision. We can consolidate our school boards so that representation continues for all parts of the new district. The same strategy can apply to all other consolidated units.
Yes this is a big step and I’m sure there are difficult details to work out. Many people are making the decision to move out of Illinois due to the inability of our representatives to make the hard choices needed to be fiscally responsible. Wouldn’t you rather continue to live in the communities you have called home and make our elected officials “really” accountable to our needs?
Whichever way you choose to vote on the proposed tax increases doesn’t change the need for reducing redundant levels of government and making it more efficient.
Jan St. John
Bourbonnais
