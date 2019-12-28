Impeachment: Misused? I think so.
This is the pertinent clause regarding why a president should be impeached.
Section 4
The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.
Reasons given by the House Judiciary Committee:
1. Abuse of Power as President.
Substance: They didn't like it when the president asked the Ukrainian president to look into a variety of matters concerning Ukrainian interference in our 2016 election and rampant corruption which concerned Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. (No sane person will say that Hunter deserved $83,000 per month to be on the board of a Ukraine Gas Co. when he had never been to Ukraine, knew the language or anything about the gas business.)
News flash: Presidents can ask foreign leaders for favors and this one was on behalf of "us" the United States of America and its citizens because of all the turmoil we had been through because of corruption charges made against the Trump campaign from 2016 onward.
More news flash: Presidents can ask for conditions for countries to meet to receive foreign aid.
More news flash: Ukraine began to receive real military assistance when President Trump took office in the form of military hardware with which they could defeat Russian armored vehicles. President Obama gave them blankets and MRE's. (Meals Ready to Eat.)
More news flash: The aid package did not have to be released until 9/31/19 and was released well ahead of that date.
Bottom line: No abuse of power, simply using his discretion as president to get what he and we wanted for our aid dollars.
2. Obstruction of Congress:
President Trump exercised "Executive Privilege" which is his prerogative and which all president's have asserted at one time or another.
President Obama freely used it especially during the "Fast and Furious" investigation.
Congress could have gone to the courts to see if they could force the president to co-operate in the things they wanted:
Congress was in a hurry and not interested in protocol or legal niceties, just the impeachment verdict.
Again, bottom line no obstruction, just a Congress trying to "make a case" where they had none.
The conclusions included in the Impeachment Articles are without merit and no proof.
Now: "The House of Representatives shall choose their Speaker and other Officers; and shall have the sole Power of Impeachment."
This means the House pursuing impeachment must make a case for it. Then:
"The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present."
So: If the Senate hears the House evidence for impeachment and doesn't think it worthy of a full trial, it can summarily reject it, dismiss it and get on with the countries business.
Let's hope they do!
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
