These past weeks have proved to be extremely burdensome on most of us. There has been so little to smile about, especially since the holiday of Easter is upon us, until suddenly “a single rose” appeared among these thorns of gloom and doom.
This “rose” depicts an actual person, that works at our local Walmart in Watseka, by the name of Jodie.
One of her fellow associates noticed that Jodie was actually washing down all of the empty shelves before other associates were due to restock them. When Jodie was asked if everyone was instructed to do that, she simply stated that no one told her to do it but was doing it because it made sense to her while waiting for the stock to show up from the loading docks.
When I, a Walmart customer in another area, heard about this, I decided to share it as a way of bringing a smile to others faces, just as it did to mine, during these distressing, uncertain days put upon us by an invisible enemy…the coronavirus-19
Way to go Jodie! You are a light to this world and to Walmart Company.
Judi LaBerdia
Paxton
