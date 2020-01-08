Starting this January, there are a multitude of new taxes that Illinoisans will face. One of them will be sales tax on internet and mail order purchases. The brick and mortar stores rejoice in that the playing field has finally been leveled after heavily supporting this issue. The state of Illinois and many other states see this as a big money grab netting a major windfall to fill budget gaps.
This all came about because of a recent court ruling, South Dakota v. Wayfair. For years, the rule has been in order to collect sales tax the merchant must have a physical presence or Nexus in that state. Even the smallest presence as one salesperson, or even a storage facility, would qualify.
Wayfair has only one nationwide location and has been shipping to customers worldwide. Its sales are in the multi-millions of dollars. Wayfair does not charge sales tax to out of state customers on their purchases if shipped out of their home state.
South Dakota sued them feeling they were being deprived of tax revenue for purchases from their residents. They lost. The trial and appellate court ruling affirmed that a previous ruling barring taxation of interstate commerce should stand.
But South Dakota wasn’t ready to give up. They had one more opportunity for a windfall, the United States Supreme Court. The court saw things differently. They acknowledged the unfairness of a system that prohibited collecting sales tax across state lines depriving local governments of needed tax revenue.
So, the Supreme Court reversed the previous rulings opening the floodgates to allow states to pass legislation to grab those taxes. But the Supreme Court decision was not unanimous. In fact, not even close (5-4). Chief Justice John Roberts in a dissenting opinion made it clear that “only Congress should have the authority to regulate and set rules for interstate commerce.’’
The court ruling does not stipulate any details on how tax collection of these taxes should be facilitated. It only states that the court feels that states should be entitled to the additional revenue from sales outside their borders in addition to sales within their jurisdiction. But the decision also says that purchases should only be taxed by one entity. Ans that’s a problem.
Different states have different rules. Some tax shipping charges, others do not. Some don’t even charge sales tax. Some charge tax at the point of sale, others charge at the receiving destination. Twelve states are what is called “origin based.’’ Illinois is of these charging the selling merchant with the tax collection. All other taxing states are “destination based’’ states. The selling merchant here must remit the proper tax to the state where the product was shipped.
With the current ruling either/or could claim the taxes as theirs. The biggest question is who gets the tax, the seller or the receiver? In some cases, both will lay claim creating double taxation.
There also are hundreds of different tax rates, and hundreds more local rates. For a small business filing a tax return in every state you sold something would be an undue burden. But there is a solution as there are a few companies that will process the taxes off a seller’s sales and file state returns for the merchant in all applicable states.
But the service is not free, costing as much as $200 per month with up to 10,000 transactions allowed, adding more cost to the small business operation costs.
The Supreme Court stated that these services are in their infancy and their reliability is yet to be proven. So what’s a merchant supposed to do? It’s a fact that confusion and frustration will be the end result. Should the online merchant just close up their business because of the cost and hassle? Should they stay in business creating future liability for paying the wrong state? Or should they just pay the additional cost of a third party tax sorter who claims to guarantee collection and payment of the taxes?
Implementation of these new rules will have a detrimental impact on all interstate sales. In my opinion, the legislation was implemented negligently. Because there is an opportunity for more tax money, the states felt it was important to enact legislation quickly without proper analysis to start the money flowing, ignoring pertinent issues, which will lead to guaranteed future litigation.
There’s a multitude of reasons why taxes on interstate commerce were previously banned. These rules stood for decades. The current court ruling did not give any authority to tax but many states saw this as an opportunity to manipulate a ruling to their needs to increase their revenue. This vague and indirect ruling gave the states an instant green light to pursue collection of a previously untaxed sector of the economy.
Multiple states jumped on board going rogue and starting this malicious attack on online sellers. This new legislation is definitely a detriment to interstate commerce which will have consequences. It will have to be addressed by future legislation and court decisions as all kinds of problems are likely to arise. But for now, we will have to pay the tax and wait and see what happens.
Charles Bitten
Sheldon
