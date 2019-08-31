Since, l got married in 1967, l've listened to every Chicago mayor talk about how they were going to stop the violence in the city of Chicago.
First of all, they need to quit talking about deflecting the problem to an inanimate object -- a gun. l have yet to hear a prosecutor charge a gun for murder in the city of Chicago.
Why not? After the fall of the human race -- because of disobedience to God -- the first sin or crime was a brother killed a brother. Back then guns hadn't been invented yet, but over the years people have killed through superior strength, clubs, rocks, ropes, knives, spears, bows and arrows, bombs, nuclear bombs, and guns. Throughout history, people have been killing people and it hasn't stopped.
lt is easy for humans to do wrong, but trying to live righteously is the challenge in each of our lives. Violence has and always is a human problem of the heart. ln the Bible, the book of Jeremiah 17:9 states, "the heart is deceptive above all things, and desperately sick; who can understand it?"
Why do people do what they do in life, when they know what they're doing is wrong? ls it hate, greed, lust, jealousy, or the desire to be seen as popular in eyes of others that drives individuals to harm?
Think about it, every life is a gift and is valuable to some one's family. Life instructions on morals and right and wrong should begin in the home and be taught in every institution of learning in America.
There are six moral laws in the Bible that should apply to Americans l believe that would benefit all people.
1. don't murder; 2. don't commit adultery; 3. don't steal; 4. don't lie; 5. don't covet; and 6. Honor your father and mother.
Unless, the society we all live in changes the violence will continue in Chicago and lives will be lost.
David Suprenant
Kankakee
