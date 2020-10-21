The late Neil Postman, a prescient author and scholar, wrote at length about the interrelationship between technology and culture. In his book, "Technopoly: The Surrender of Culture to Technology,'' he makes the case that society’s relationship to technology has gone from the point of humans using technology to humans being used by technology.
In short, our American culture has deified technology; technology has become the thing we serve. The fact that we take computer viruses more seriously than actual human viruses is simply a snapshot of the ideological inversion that has taken place in society that says humans are expendable, infrastructure is not. Postman argues that technology is not just the electronic gadgets we stare at for hours on end. Technology is, simply put, the application of human knowledge toward practical purposes. Economies, infrastructure, and languages are all technologies that we employ to attain some societal end.
That said, we are engaged in a global technology arms race and the dominant tactic is progress for some at great cost to many. We have leaders in our city who are acting according to a set of philosophical principles that sees revenue as the solution to all our problems. Anything that threatens to interrupt a revenue stream is considered antithetical to progress. It’s not blind greed. Rather, it is part of whole worldview that sees our children as future cogs in a vast machine. And what do cogs need with well-equipped school libraries and highly trained librarians? What is a cog going to do with philosophy and rhetoric? Think for itself? Pragmatic Utility is the rule and measure for decision making and Kankakee deserves better.
How does this look in Kankakee? The spectacular failure of the city council to approve a trial period for a homeless shelter is Exhibit A. As you see some homeless folks around town this winter, remember that for every person you see there are a few that you don’t see. And remind yourself that they are being exposed to the deadly freezing temperatures because your city leaders think the river needs a facelift. What we believe matters and if we proceed without reflecting on how we got here, we’re destined for more of the same.
Erik Young
Kankakee
