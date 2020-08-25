The Illinois Insurance Association and its members urge drivers to re-examine back-to-school safety as students prepare for another year of learning. Some precautions to keep in mind:
• Never pass a stopped school bus unless you are on the other side of a divided highway.
• Slow down in rural areas. Children may cross in front of the school bus when getting on or off. Remain 20 feet behind a stopped school bus until flashing lights are off, and you can confirm no children are nearby.
• Follow school zone speed limits. Illinois law prohibits cell phone use in these areas.
• Pay attention to crossing guards. Watch for children who may unexpectedly appear between cars or outside the crosswalk.
• Follow school rules when dropping off or picking up students. Do not double park. Avoid unloading or picking up children across the street from the school.
• Stay off the phone and avoid distractions in neighborhoods and areas where children gather – even outside designated school zones.
• Talk to children about school traffic safety. Encourage them to cross streets at marked crosswalks, obey crossing guards, avoid headphones, and be watchful.
The insurance industry, along with school officials, parents, police officers, and local communities want kids to get to and from school without incident. Let’s work together to eliminate transportation-related school accidents this year.
Kevin J. Martin
Executive Director,
Illinois Insurance Association
