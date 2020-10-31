We are retired judges of the 21st Judicial Circuit for Kankakee and Iroquois counties. Unlike active judges, we are free to publicly express our opinions on public matters. We strongly urge you to support the retention of Supreme Court Justice Thomas Kilbride. We come from different backgrounds and experiences. We have been prosecutors, public defenders, city attorneys and have handled multiple court calls, including the civil jury call, the criminal jury call, probate, family law and juvenile law. Despite our different backgrounds, we all share a commitment to equal access to the justice system and the fair and impartial rule of law. That is why we strongly endorse Kilbride's retention and urge you to vote to retain him on Nov. 3.
Justice Kilbride has led the Illinois Supreme Court in its efforts to make the courts more easily accessible for persons who are not able to afford attorneys. He has led the efforts of the judiciary to make certain that each and every person receives fair treatment in the court system, and that each and every person feels that their position has received a full and fair hearing.
Justice Kilbride’s long-term commitment to equal justice under the law began with his commitment to serve the underprivileged as a legal aid attorney and has continued throughout his career as a Supreme Court justice. We urge you to vote for his retention so that he can continue his fine work on behalf of the fine people of the State of Illinois.
Ret. Judge Clark Erickson
Ret. Judge J. Gregory Householter
Ret. Judge Michael Kick
Ret. Judge Kenneth Leshen
Ret. Judge Gordon Lustfeldt
Ret. Judge William Schmidt
Ret. Judge Susan Tungate
Ret. Judge Kendall Wenzelman
