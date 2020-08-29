This is absolutely absurd that dine-in service is being closed again. First of all, no two counties should be counted as one region. Will County has a previous hot spot, Joliet. Why does Kankakee County have to be penalized?
It’s been proven that most of problems are caused by private parties, overcrowded beaches, and nursing facilities. What does this have to do with restaurants? If a restaurant isn’t following the guidelines, you don’t close all of them. If a school finds a large number of cases, they close the school. They don’t close all of the schools. I have been very proud of Kankakee that you, rarely, see someone without a mask. I feel bad for the restaurants that just got back to dine-in, following the guidelines, and ordered food to handle reopening. Now, with two days notice, they have to close again. Another big loss, most of which haven’t recovered from the last one.
If you feel the need to not follow the law, Gov. Pritzker, at least give them a few weeks notice to use food that they have on hand and orders they’ve placed that they can’t cancel. It’s still totally wrong and unfair. I hope our local legislators can get this changed. I just hope that all of the local restaurants will decide to open for dine-in anyway. Enough is enough.
Jan Siefert
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!