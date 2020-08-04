As a resident of Kankakee, I'm concerned about the city’s finances largely because those finances are tied to my property taxes. Kankakee residents should take note of these latest headlines if they, like me, are tired of paying high property and sales taxes to the city.
I hope other residents will do their own research to determine the appropriate amount of concern they should have based off the terms being discussed. I would urge everyone to look up the definition of "balanced budget" and also research what happens when cities pay salaries by balancing budgets with municipal bonds.
A quick review of the articles would indicate the City of Kankakee does not have a balanced budget if it plans on using municipal bonds to cover any shortfalls in revenue, specifically those related to salaries. Additionally, if any are as concerned as I am about the real estate tax issue here in Kankakee, residents should be concerned about what happens if a city cannot pay for its bond debts. The already astronomical property taxes will continue to rise unless this issue is resolved in a more responsible way.
For any resident that shares my concerns, I hope you will contact your alderperson to voice those concerns about any votes on the proposed budget now before the next city council meeting.
Sincerely,
Liz Scott
Kankakee
