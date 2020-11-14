”Shut your mouth, go away.’’
From an old song, which reflects what Democrats want us to do.
They know that fraud has been committed in the key battleground states, votes manufactured with only Biden being voted for, no one down ballot, huge amounts coming in from precincts with only Biden votes, no Trump votes on them, computer glitches that may have switched who knows how many Trump votes to Biden, mail fraud where ballots were back dated to make them eligible, perhaps even software being used that top Democrats like Pelosi and Feinstein have interests in the firms that seem to be suspect.
The above in addition to the dead, not registered and non-resident votes the democrats always get.
Get ready you lying, deceitful, fraudulent Democrats and yes those of you who are just dumb bystanders who hear no evil, see no evil or speak no evil.
The fight is on.
Ron Hansen
Bourbonnais
