(Bourbonnais Township Park District executive director) Hollice Clark was absolutely right in taking down a political scarecrow from their display. If you have a problem with a law, take it up with your representative in either Springfield or Washington D.C., but leave it out of things that are supposed to be fun for the kids. I know they will make a claim this is for children, but it’s a political agenda. Leave it at your home. Politics does not have to be in everything we do.
Showing an ICE Officer as a bad person is only an invitation to do more harm to the people paid by the government to enforce laws. How many officers have been injured or killed because of this sort of depiction? Law enforcement agents are not devils that have to be harmed. They aren’t out to do harm to others.
The state police, the local police, the marshalls, the sheriff’s departments, the ICE Agents are people with families at home that need them and love them. They enforce the laws that the state and federal legislatures enact. They did not write those laws.
Jacqueline Owen
Bradley
