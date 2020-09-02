You think the voters will remember (Gov. J.B.) Pritzker at the polls in November. For what? For following the White House and CDC guidelines for phased re-openings that the White House released in April? Which of the guidelines do you think he should ignore?
Walter Ring
Cabery
