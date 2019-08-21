Great editorial by Dennis (Marek) in this (Aug. 17-18) Weekend Edition.
I am in my 80s and can relate. We as kids went up and down our small Southern Illinois town (Golconda) looking for "tin foil on gum wrappers" along with tin cans and such for the war effort.
Love reading your editorials whether I agree or not. Keep them coming.
Henry Vinson
Momence
