I have lived in Kankakee for 17 years and want to thank Public Works for their consistently outstanding work, helpfulness and genuine friendliness. I have had numerous instances when I needed something done, from tree pickup to gravel removal, and they always have done a great job.
Several years ago, I had a downed limb that partially went into the street. Public Works came and cut up and removed everything and even cut all of the limb back to my tree, which was 20 feet farther back from the street, and they really didn't have to do it.
I have been repairing my driveway and needed to find out if they could help me remove some asphalt and gravel waste. Bert, one of the field guys, came by to look at my dilemma and to see if Public Works could do anything to help. He advised me on what to do and to go down to the office for a work order.
The office lady even met me at the door. An hour later, Dale came by with their front loader and picked up my asphalt. This is public service at its finest -- an unsightly and difficult problem solved by Public Works.
Steve Kelley
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!