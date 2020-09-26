My son, Tom Kilbride, is up for retention on the Illinois Supreme Court in the Third Judicial District. My husband, Leo, and I raised Tom and our three other children, Judy, Joe, and Mary Pat, here in the Kankakee area. Tom is campaigning in 21 counties, starting with Iroquois, Kankakee, and Will, across Interstate 80 to Rock Island, down to Hancock County, and east to Peoria and Tazewell County.
Tom has devoted himself to safeguarding our Constitution, being impartial and giving everyone a fair shake. He has a strong record of protecting crime victims’ rights and keeping convicted criminals off the street. That’s why prosecutors, sheriffs, chiefs of police, and retired Republican and Democratic judges across Illinois support and endorse his retention.
Tom served a three-year term as Chief Justice of the Illinois Supreme Court. He has been a common-sense judge, and I am proud of his dedication and commitment. Before his death, Gov. James R. Thompson endorsed Tom.
For more information about Tom, visit his website at kilbride2020.com.
We need Tom on the Illinois Supreme Court. Please be sure to vote and ask all your friends and family to cast their vote for Tom as well. Early voting began on Sept. 24, and of course, Election Day is Nov. 3.
Thank you for your consideration. With your help, I know Tom can succeed.
Colleen Kilbride
Kankakee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!