To our guardian angels or as we earthly people call them "first responders (2020).''
What should America be most grateful for?
All first responders who come come to the fore!
When they are needed just open your door
Say "please help me,'' you need say no more
They don't run away when the going is not good
They head for the trouble as fast as they could
The doctors, nurses, specialists, police and firemen too
Will be the ones who come to help you!
In their eyes, the needy or the sick
Are their first concern to help you quick!
Often they give their own life too
But more often they save someone like you
Firemen and policemen (females too) rush into danger
To save the life of a complete stranger
So sing of their praises and raise up the flag
For special responders whose dedication will never lag!
God bless them and all Americans (and people) during this time of the coronavirus.
Rich St. Aubin
Manteno
