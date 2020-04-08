To our guardian angels or as we earthly people call them "first responders (2020).''

What should America be most grateful for?

All first responders who come come to the fore!

When they are needed just open your door

Say "please help me,'' you need say no more

They don't run away when the going is not good

They head for the trouble as fast as they could

The doctors, nurses, specialists, police and firemen too

Will be the ones who come to help you!

In their eyes, the needy or the sick

Are their first concern to help you quick!

Often they give their own life too

But more often they save someone like you

Firemen and policemen (females too) rush into danger

To save the life of a complete stranger 

So sing of their praises and raise up the flag

For special responders whose dedication will never lag!

God bless them and all Americans (and people) during this time of the coronavirus.

Rich St. Aubin 

Manteno

