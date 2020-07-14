I don't agree with everything (Gov.) Pritzker has done. But when I drive around this area and see all the "Pritzker Sucks" signs, it makes me wonder what is happening to public discourse.
I wonder how many of the people with these signs on the front lawn would have a conniption fit if the school principal called home and said that their child used the same language on the playground or in the hallway. It's not the message I object to? Can't we, as supposed adults, express ourselves any better than that? I'd like to see someone like Ron Jackson comment on this.
Laurence Siegel
Manteno
