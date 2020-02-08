My wife shared with me the following excerpt from an interview with Billy Connolly, the Scottish actor:
"After my knighthood was announced, a woman from the BBC came to Glasgow to interview me. We sat down in a lovely hotel in a nice part of town, and she hit me with her first question: ‘This must mean a lot to you, with you coming from nothing?’ I looked at her, and I laughed. ‘I did’nae come from nothing,’ I told her. ‘I come from something.’ … The early years of my life were spent in grinding poverty… but it wasn’t nothing. It was something — something very important."
I have repeated this "come from nothing" sentiment without any thought to the values implied in it. It behooves us to consider that, particularly in our community, poverty is not a moral failing or some kind of sickness we bring on ourselves. It is a condition of life that increasing numbers of people are experiencing these days. More importantly, poverty and need, just like wealth and abundance, form and inform real people who live peculiar lives. Don't malign poverty as though it is without its virtues. And don't praise wealth as though it is without its vices.
Erik Young
Kankakee
