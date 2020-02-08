Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up of President Donald Trump's speech made me wonder if a man in the same circumstances would do such a thing. For years now, we have been told there is no difference between the sexes; therefore, a woman could be president. I always have agreed; however, Nancy Pelosi’s childish action, not just in tearing up the speech but in the way she tore up Trump’s speech, has made me reconsider.
She obviously wasn’t able to control herself from doing something that, hopefully, she now regrets, and that she should know would spoil her ability to be the congressional leader, or any leader for that matter. Hormones are powerful. Women’s hormones can make us moody and cause us to do things we regret.
Nancy had time to think about her action. After all, we see her sitting behind Trump either stopping herself from tearing or just making little tears to weaken the paper. Yet, in the end, for some reason, she just could not control and stop herself. She had to do a full-blown, slow tearing of the whole speech, in full view of a dignified crowd, who had for over an hour, robustly and repeatedly given standing applause to Trump, and she could not stop herself even knowing that millions of Americans were watching on TV in what she knew would be an up-close TV shot.
Therefore, it seems she was knowingly wanting to make her statement, not just to Trump, but to America, to “we the people.” Nancy and every congressional representative only represents approximately 717,000 or so Americans. Trump won the vote of 63 million Americans, which makes Trump the “we the people” president.
In other words, Trump, not Nancy, is the one who has the right to say, and determine what “Americans want,” a phrase Nancy often uses.
Rep. Pelosi’s actions show that she either doesn’t understand the limits of her position, or that, she is out of control in her desire to usurp power above those limits. Rep. Pelosi’s actions also show that she disrespects and has a total disregard for Americans, for her own office, and for the office of the presidency, and the honorable person that she needs to be, not only as someone in her position, but also for those all those under her, that are holding congressional seats.
Any leader cannot expect those they lead to control themselves if they cannot do so themselves. Nancy needs to behold honorably as an example of all those under her who hold the congressional title, “The Honorable.” The most powerful thing a leader can do to lead, is to model the actions that they want to see in those they are leading.
Nancy is certainly not going to bring control and correction, when she cannot even control and correct her own actions. There is no hope that Congress will never function honorably under her leadership. The Congressional Democratic section throughout the night had disrespect in their posture, their affect, and their occasional verbal expressions.
Corrective actions are urgently needed, and Nancy has shown those actions are not going to come from inside the body of Congress.
I had an aunt who has since passed, who could have given Congress a lesson that she gave me. Many times she had railed against Obama's policies. However, one night as I entered the door of her nursing home room, she was sitting straight up in her wheelchair. She didn't even turn her head toward me. She was watching President Obama's speech. She simply patted the seat of a chair next to her, and said, "The president is speaking. You can join me if you like."
I can't even remember if I stayed.
Loretta Dundas
Clifton
