Why do you keep has-beens like Star Parker in your paper? She hasn't had an original idea in years. Always complaining about liberal ideas without offering realistic solutions to today's problems.
She keeps trashing government, but she may not get it, government is the solution. It's the only solution. It's called leadership, and politicians are the leaders. Government is the only entity that can realistically lead this huge conglomeration of people. Economically she can't see past her nose. If she was informed, she would know the economy is on the precipice of recession and the lower-income workers are and will be hurt the worst.
Not her, she sits in her cozy think-tank and spews out negativity and criticism. The country needs massive stimulus to get it going again, creating tax revenues to pay back debt. It's OK to bailout Wall Street, and keep her IRAs flush, but not the poor who don't have IRAs and 401Ks.
Wayne Malchow
Cabery
