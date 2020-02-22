Three Grant Park issues:
1. Kankakee River extension. It reminds me of the Peotone airport and after 20-plus years millions where put in the 2020 budget to keep it going. Only because there are so many Chicago Dems who are investors in it. Raise our taxes for seven salaries to look into it. Then you need money for engineers then money to buy land and do the work. When will the money and land grab end? 20 years? I vote “No.’’
2, Pot in Grant Park. We have too many vacant buildings now. A bank, restaurant, lumber yard plus small stores. And two for sale. If you do not want it in town then how about on Route 17 in the industrial area going toward Indiana. Think of the revenue from Indiana 4 miles away? And about our children, 16-19 year-ol’s say they have smoked it and you are not going to stop this since you do not know the dealer. There is a hemp family farm in Beecher that grows and sells CDB. It is legal as is pot. Maybe a company like Cresco Labs would buy unused farm land to expand there operations in our area. I vote “Yes.’’
3. Love’s Gas station. I drove a truck for 45 years and when over the road I looked for a Love’s. They where clean , well lit, with the least amount of problems. Think of the revenue on the poker machines. When I would stop for mandatory break I played the machines. I vote “Yes.’’
Last thought. What if one or rwo years down the road Dillman’s and Circle K closes. How are we going to make up lost tax revenue? In the next five years more and more electric cars are coming and more trucks are converting to natural gas. Do not get left behind. Pot is legal and in the next couple years the federal government will make it legal for the states which means banks will be able to loan money and receive deposits which now they can not.
Bill Owens
Grant Park
