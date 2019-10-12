My name is Heather Bryan. I am a lifelong resident of Bourbonnais Township. Our town was founded by Christian Catholics who immigrated from Canada. They even had a convent for which Route 45 still carries the name of North Convent Street.
The Nazarenes followed the Catholics here when they purchased the former St. Viator’s College when their college burned in Olivet, Ill. They shared a lawyer who saw an easy out for both parties as St. Viator’s had become victim to financial issues. The purchase was painful for the sellers as they loved their college and their faith as did the Nazarenes. This took many years to heal.
Now the fence has been removed (quite literally), artifacts have been returned (the theologians bench) and Olivet has a formal display and a dedicated room celebrating the Viatorian priests that came before them. They have been working together as Christian brothers for quite some time now.
Bourbonnais has the distinction of being the only site in Illinois to have ever had a state-funded parochial school district. The children of all faiths attended kindergarten at the Nazarene church and grade school at the convent.
I will never forget when the village put up their manger scene on the Route 45/Route 102 intersection as they innocently did every year. The atheist Madeline Murray-O’Hara’s son showed up. There was an outpouring of township persons to let them know this is who we are, this is who lives here. Hell! We just learned to love and accept each other as fellow Christians, not Catholics and Nazarenes and Baptists. This was a moment that we laid our doctrinal differences aside and fought as one.
Our Bourbonnais Friendship Festival has begun every year since inception with a church service. Yes and a different church played host each year. Now it is a more ecumenical version in the band stand on Wednesday night to kick it off.
Olivet is the one of the largest employers in Kankakee County. They train people to be able to get higher paying jobs in their chosen fields. Olivet has brought so much to this community and will continue to do so many years. Their business is a large part of our fabric of our community. We should be proud to have them here among us. Just look at their landscaping; they make us all look better.
In the last substance debate of the ’70s, the question for the Bourbonnais community was for more taverns. The village, as a whole, agreed that was not what we wanted. No one said I am not living there; they don’t have enough taverns. Our property values increased; and we grew to be the fastest growing community in the United States of the time. This did not hurt the county. Go get your liquor on in Bradley; they have plenty of taverns there.
They feel their business will be negatively affected by parents choosing another Christian college in a state where weed is not legal. And now the village of Bourbonnais wants to continue to listen to their largest and oldest business in the village. Leave them be. This will be no affect on anyone who wants to puff, puff, pass. Just drive over to Bradley, you will be fine.
Heather Bryan
Bourbonnais
